Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 382.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 248,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terex Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

TEX stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.58%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

