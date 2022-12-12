Css LLC Il Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $46.81 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

