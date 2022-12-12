Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 5,000 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 1.2 %

STT stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.