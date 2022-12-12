Css LLC Il Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Css LLC Il lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $62.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

