Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 53,426 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 702.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,426 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

AMED opened at $86.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

