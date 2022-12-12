Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

