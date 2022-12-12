Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

SKY opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

