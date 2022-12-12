Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $24,093,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $177.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.35. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

