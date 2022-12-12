Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $5.34 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

