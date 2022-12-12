Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $336,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after buying an additional 673,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after buying an additional 587,470 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

