DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 905,001 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $356,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

XRAY stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

