Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 1,359 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

