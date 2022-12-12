DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 755 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

