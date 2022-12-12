DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires New Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 241,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Destination XL Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Destination XL Group by 460.8% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 531,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 436,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Destination XL Group by 419.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 484,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Destination XL Group by 163.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,119,602.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,119,602.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,301 shares of company stock worth $2,000,159 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

