DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $947,972,000 after buying an additional 235,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

NYSE STE opened at $191.96 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

