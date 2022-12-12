DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 169.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

