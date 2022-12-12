DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.