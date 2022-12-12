DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.07 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $179.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

