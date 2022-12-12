DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.43 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $220.27 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.57 and a 200-day moving average of $357.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

