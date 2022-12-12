DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.48 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock stock opened at $706.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $658.60 and its 200 day moving average is $652.08. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.