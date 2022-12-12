DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,717,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $85.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.