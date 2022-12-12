DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sealed Air by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

