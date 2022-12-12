DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

