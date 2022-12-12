DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $811,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 407,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

