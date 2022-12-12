DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $951,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,735 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $251.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.