DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $972,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in State Street were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $79.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.