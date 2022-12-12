DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

