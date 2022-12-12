DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 18,322 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

