DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,539 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,461,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $107.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

