DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 3,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

KRC stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.