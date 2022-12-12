DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $997,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 3.0 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $165.33 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $148.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.