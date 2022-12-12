EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,139 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $347,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

EGP stock opened at $154.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

