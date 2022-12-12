Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,158,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,354,858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $434,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.79, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

