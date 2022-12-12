Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Element Solutions worth $388,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ESI opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

