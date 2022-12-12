Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equifax were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $197.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

