Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,425,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,348,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $279,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Exelixis by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Exelixis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

