FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $449.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.38.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

