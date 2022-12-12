FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 1,096 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $17,305.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FibroGen Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.60 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

About FibroGen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 67.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.