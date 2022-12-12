FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung Sells 1,096 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $17,305.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FibroGen Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.60 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.