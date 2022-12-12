Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $134,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Fiverr International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FVRR opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $137.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.