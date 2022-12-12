Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,864,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $351,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

