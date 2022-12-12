Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FOX were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in FOX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FOX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in FOX by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOX Trading Up 1.0 %

FOX Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.31 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.