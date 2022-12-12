General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in General Motors were worth $300,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,067,000 after buying an additional 318,726 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 570.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 190.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 580.4% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

