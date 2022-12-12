Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $31,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

GPN stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 444.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

