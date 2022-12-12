Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 444.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

