Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $116.52 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $122.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.