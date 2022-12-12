Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,629,366 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,356,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $364,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Halliburton Stock Down 5.3 %

HAL opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

