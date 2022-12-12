HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,585 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.