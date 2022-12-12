High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR) Insider Buys A$18,000.00 in Stock

High Peak Royalties Limited (ASX:HPR – Get Rating) insider David Croll purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,080.54).

High Peak Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61.

High Peak Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Peak Royalties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition of royalty and exploration interests in oil and gas assets. It has royalties over 20 oil and gas permits in Australia and over 2,000 wells in the United States. High Peak Royalties Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

