Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $442,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
