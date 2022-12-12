Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $442,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.