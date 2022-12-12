Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,027,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Infosys by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

INFY stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

